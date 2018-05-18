Buddo S.S ejects hard fighting Agape to reach 2018 Copa football final

2018 Coca Cola Football Championship:

Semi-finals (Friday, 18th May 2018):

1 st Match : Jinja S.S 0-1 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

2nd Match: Buddo S.S 0 (3) – 0 (1) Agape S.S

Buddo Secondary School reached the final of the 2018 Copa Coca cola championship in Mbarara in nail biting fashion.

During the second semi-final match played on Friday, 18 May 2018, Buddo ejected Namutumba district’s Agape S.S 3-1 during a tense post match penalty that preceded a goal-less 90 minutes of action.

Frank Ssebufu, Uganda U-20 midfielder Saddam Masereka and Joseph Kafumbe successfully converted for Buddo S.S.

Another Kafumbe entity in Masuudi missed his effort.

Now Buddo will face Masaka based school, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya in the highly explosive finale at Kakyeka Stadium.

Kimanya had eliminated defending champions, Jinja Secondary School 1-0 in the first semi-final played.

Davis Natib scored for Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, a club coached by FUFA Delegate from Buganda, Brian Ssenyondo.

A total of 59 schools took part in the annual championship that has been played for now 25 years.

The final will take place on Saturday, 19th May 2018 at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara Municipality.

Meanwhile, both Buddo and Blessed Sacrament Kimanya have already booked their berths to represent Uganda at the 2018 East Africa schools football championship.

The third slot will be competed for by Jinja S.S and Agape S.S in the play off match on Saturday.

Quarterfinals: