Cameroon ejects Uganda after tense penalty shoot-out | CAF U-20 Qualifiers

CAF U-20 Qualifiers (2nd Round, Return Leg):

Cameroon 1-0 Uganda (Aggregate Score 1-1)

*Cameroon won 5-4 on post-match penalties

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

West African country Cameroon ejected Uganda out of the CAF U-20 qualifiers.

During the return leg of the second round qualifiers, Cameroon won 1-0 on the day at the Omnisport stadium in Yaounde city on Friday evening.

Nkeng Tadeus scored a penalty on 67 minutes as the aggregate score remained tied at one goal apiece.

Defender Musitafa Mujjuzi and midfielder Frank Tumwesigye got booked during the game.

Mbarara Football Club shot stopper Denis Otim replaced first choice goalkeeper Saidi Keni towards the end of the game after an injury to the latter.

In the shoot-out, Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto, Geofrey Wasswa and Allan Okello scored their kicks.

Meanwhile, Police right back Paul Willa was denied by the goalkeeper Christopher Atangana Assimba.

Now, Cameroon progresses to the next round and will face the winner between Tanzania and Mali.

Uganda Hippos Starting Line Up Vs Cameroon:

Saidi Keni (90’ Denis Otim), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Musitafa Mujuzi, Geofrey Wasswa, Bashir Asiku, Julius Poloto (Captain), Ivan Eyam, Steven Mukwala, Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye (65’ Robert Kitabalwa), Allan Okello

Subs Not Used: Fred Okot, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Herbert Achai, Hamisi Tibita, Abubaker Kasule