CAF U-20 Qualifiers (2nd Round, Return Leg):

Friday, 18th May 2018

Cameroon Vs Uganda (Uganda leads 1-0 on aggregate)

Omnisport Stadium, Yaounde (Natural Grass)

3:30 pm local time (5:30 pm in Uganda)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Uganda Hippos take on Western African counterparts from Cameroon in the return leg of the CAF U-20 Qualifiers on Friday, 18th May 2018 at Omnisport Stadium in Yaounde.

Uganda won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a 44th minute goal tapped over the goalkeeper Chrisptopher Atangana Assimba by Vipers Sports Club fast paced forward, Steven Mukwala.

During that game played on the astro turf surface of Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, either sides missed a series of goal scoring opportunities.

After the first leg, there was a day’s rest for the Ugandan youngsters as the Cameroonians returned home.

On Tuesday, Uganda Hippos re-entered residential camp at the African Bible University (ABU) in Lubowa off the busy Kampala – Entebbe road.

FUFA Media

The Hippos were boosted when three of KCCA players; Julius Poloto, Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza joined the team after a successful 2-0 triumph over Al Ahly Sporting Club in the CAF Champions league at Mandela National Stadium.

Left back Kizza re-joined the team after a two match suspension having receiving marching orders in the game against South Sudan during the earlier round.

Subsequently, Kizza missed the return leg away to South Sudan which Uganda won comfortably 3-0 and the first leg with Cameroon in Kampala.

The head coach for Uganda named an 18-man team on Wednesday before the team departed on Thursday early morning hours.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Of the team that faced Cameroon, only Raymond Onyai was dropped and he was replaced by Kizza.

Lule is optimistic that they will progress to the next stage where the winner will face Mali.

“We have prepared well since the first leg. The players are mentally and physically fit. We shall not defend entirely during the return leg” noted Lule.

Key Player:

Julius Poloto:

The skipper drives the team with authority. He is a natural leader and inspirational as well. His experience of playing at the CAF Champions, just like Okello and Kizza will be another driving force to the team.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

For the Cameroonians who are coached by Christophe Ousmanou, he is expected to name an offensive minded side that the one he assembled in Cameroon.

Lanky and hardworking forward Ignatius Kpene Ganago who plays at French club Nice Football Club is expected to have a second striker this time round than playing as a lone striker like in the first leg.

Noise Sakava Sangaola and Landdy Abessolo who started on the bench during the first leg could this time round start the game.

Key Player:

Noise Sakava Sangaola:

He is hardworking and a team player as well. His ball handling abilities will be another push factor for the hosts who seek two goals without response from the visitors to advance to the next stage.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Probable Line Ups:

Uganda Hippos XI: Saidi Keni (GK), Paul Willa, Robert Kitabalwa, Musitafa Mujuzi, Geofrey Wasswa, Abubaker Kasule, Julius Poloto (Captain), Ivan Eyam, Steven Mukwala, Allan Okello, Mustafa Kizza

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Subs: Denis Otim (G.K), Fred Okot, Bashir Asiku, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Frank Tumwesigye, Herbert Achai, Hamisi Tibita

Cameroon XI: Christopher Atangana Assimba (G.K), Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Karl Ndendi Kegne, Sob Franck Fomeyem, Felix Kamdem Arnold, Ibrahim Abba, Noise Sakava Sangaola, Sali Boubakary, Landry Abessolo

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Subs: Nathan Yontsi Iyenngue (G.K), Grace Abel Makani, Hassana Abbo Mamoudou, Enow Takane Boris, Steve Bonny Elame, , Taddeus Nkeng, Martin Ako Assomo