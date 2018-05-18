Excitement as the 2018 Watoto Wasoka annual slums football derby returns

2018 Watoto Wasoka Slums Derby

19 th – 20 th May

– 20 May At Kyambogo College Play ground

Could there be another exciting sporting event in Uganda more than the annual Watoto Wasoka slums football championship? I guess not.

Watoto Wasoka Foundation

This weekend, all the attention and focus will switch to the Kyambogo College play grounds as the championship returns bigger and reloaded.

For starters, the Slums Derby is an annual soccer tournament organised by the Watoto Wasoka Foundation.

According to Francis Mugoya, the Watoto Wasoka Foundation Executive Director, the event is to help young boys and girls break the misery routine of the slum life and play the beautiful game – football

The tournament brings together slum soccer kids to play the game they love most – football. They come together through their various slum teams to compete with other teams of the kind. Each year, Watoto Wasoka makes the tournament bigger, and better; and this year, the tournament will still feature the Girls’ Slums Derby with over 100 girls slated to take part in the third Girls’ edition.

The tournament is organized in the hearts of legendary slums, moving the tournament around the city slums every other year.

Watoto Wasoka Foundation

The first hosts were Kisenyi (2013), then Mulago (2014), Busega (2015), Kamwokya (2016) and Kibuli (2018).

This year, the tournament is in Kyambogo, at the Kyambogo College School play grounds, from 19th to 20th May 2018.

At the tournament we always and continue to provide food and safe drinking water for two days to all the participating teams.

With an average attendance of 700 kids coming together in more than 50 teams each year, it can only get bigger and better. The kids come to kick a ball for all the reasons – fun, friendship, hope, glory, educational opportunities, career prospects, to mention but a few.

The Slums Derby is not just a grand slums football tournament; it is Uganda’s biggest soccer festival for slum kids, courtesy of The Watoto Wasoka Foundation.

Besides the fun, hope and smiles, the tournament has profound impacts on the life of the kids. There are numerous prospects of talent scouts,

For the record, since 2013, more than 200 kids have accessed sports bursaries and scholarships through the Slums Derby alone. All these and more represent the blind connection that binds the slums kids to the beautiful game.