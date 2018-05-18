Fortebet in Arua cleaning drive

Fortebet, has further demonstrated that it is not just the biggest betting company in Uganda but also a company that cares about Ugandans. This has been clearly manifested in a number of Community Social Responsibilities that it has conducted countrywide. Last weekend, Fortebet stormed and cleaned the streets of Arua town, leaving them unbelievably shinning.

The clean-up was conducted by Fortebet team from the head office in Kampala, led by the company’s media manager, John Nanyumba together with the resident team led by Sarah Namubiru.

“Today, we have decided to join the team that cleans this town because we want the people in Arua to work in a health environment. One of our goals is to give back to the people as much as possible and today we are demonstrating it,” said Nanyumba.

Fortebet did not only end at cleaning the town but also gave out European teams’ jerseys, T-shirts and caps to some of the lucky vendors. Lucy Ameru, the food vendor who received a T-shirt said, “I am very happy that you have given me this T-shirt because I never even ever expected it. If among all these many people I am the lucky one, I must thank God. I also thank you so much for putting us in a very clean environment. Even other companies should take your example. Please come again.”

On the same weekend, Fortebet thanked its customers in its branches of Arua, Pakwach, Nebbi and Koboko with lots of goodies like wristbands, pens, caps, T-shirts and favourite European teams’ jerseys, for making it the number one betting company. Fortebet also gave out balls to children in Arua.