Saturday May 18, 2018

Bright Stars Vs KCCA – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA assistant coach Morley Byekwaso admits the game against Bright Stars is the toughest of their remaining fixtures and a win over there will make them champions.

KCCA go into the game five points behind log leaders Vipers with a game in hand but Byekwaso believes the Venoms have a hard fixture compared to the Kasasiro.

“120% that we are going to take this trophy,” said Byekwaso when asked about his side’s chances of winning the league. “I don’t care about Vipers games but I think those games are bit hard compared to the fixture,” he added.

I think our best and hard game will be this one for tomorrow. If we win or go through it successfully, we will win this trophy.

On how to approach the fixture against a side that held them to a goalless draw at Lugogo, the former central midfielder in his playing says they will do as usual.

We shall go all out to get maximum points. Though that team is stubborn, we shall do our best to win that game. I think we are going to approach this game as usual. We are confident and know what we are can do.

Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto and Allan Okello are to miss the game due to the national U-20 engagement but Byekwaso and KCCA are not bothered.

“There are games which we played without even senior players,” he lamented. “We played against Soana minus Timothy Awany, Derrick Nsibambi and Charles Lukwago but won that game,” he recalled.

The available players will do the job. We are used to such situations.

After the Bright Stars encounter, KCCA will play Bul at home and Police away in their remaining fixtures.

Vipers’ remaining two fixtures are at home against relegation battling Express and UPDF.