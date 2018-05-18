Saturday May 18, 2018

Bright Stars Vs KCCA – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bright Stars coach Fred Kajoba admits KCCA have a superior squad in terms of quality but are aware of what will happen when they visit Champions stadium, Mwererwe.

The two face off in the league on Saturday with the league champions eager for victory to keep chances of retaining the title for third successive time.

“My team is ready, we are more than ready,” said Kajoba. “KCCA is a very good team and have better players than we have,” he admitted.

But as a coach, I ensure we play as a team and think we are ready to attack them, to play good football.

The outspoken gaffer says the champions know what is going to happen to them since it’s tough to win at Mwererwe for the visiting sides.

KCCA know what is going to happen here in Mwererwe because to play in Mwererwe isn’t easy to win us and so my players are ready and I think we are going to win tomorrow’s match.

KCCA have won their previous two visits to the stadium but drew 1-1 in 2015.

They held the champions to a goalless draw at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo in the reverse fixture.