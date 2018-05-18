Lule makes two changes to Uganda Hippos team to face Cameroon | CAF U-20 Qualifiers

CAF U-20 Qualifiers (2nd Round, Return Leg):

Friday, 18th May 2018

Cameroon Vs Uganda (Uganda leads 1-0 on aggregate)

Omnisport Stadium, Yaounde (Natural Grass)

3:30 pm local time (5:30 pm in Uganda)

The Uganda Hippos team to face Cameroon in the return leg of the CAF U-20 Qualifiers at the Omnisport Stadium in Yaounde has been named by head coach Matia Lule.

There are two changes to the team that won 1-0 at home during the first leg at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

KCCA left back Mustafa Kizza returns straight to the team after a two match suspension following a red card against South Sudan during the opening leg of the first round. Kizza takes over Robert Kitabalwa’s place at left back.

Vipers’ central defender Bashir Asiku is drifted to start as an anchor-man at the expense of the usual suspect Muhammed Abubaker Kasule.

The rest of the team that started against Cameroon a week ago is maintained.

Proline goalkeeper Saidi Keni starts in goal, Police’s Paul Willa and Kizza are at right and left back respectively.

Another Proline player Musitafa Mujuzi and Geofrey Wasswa are the two central defenders.

Asiku, like aforementioned, starts in the deep six role.

Team captain Julius Poloto, Ivan Eyam, Frank Tumwesigye and Allan Okello are all employed as offensive midfielders.

Vipers Sports Club fast paced forward Steven Mukwala will command the starting role as a lone center forward.

Meanwhile, Denis Otim is the reserve goalkeeper. Other players awaiting to be introduced are; Fred Okot, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Herbert Achai, Hamis Tibita, Kasule and Kitabalwa.

Uganda won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of Mukwala’s strike. The winner on aggregate will qualify to the next round and will face Mali.

Uganda Hippos Starting Line Up Vs Cameroon: Saidi Keni (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Musitafa Mujuzi, Geofrey Wasswa, Bashir Asiku, Julius Poloto (Captain), Ivan Eyam, Steven Mukwala, Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye, Allan Okello

Subs: Denis Otim (G.K), Fred Okot, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Herbert Achai, Hamisi Tibita, Abubaker Kasule, Robert Kitabalwa