Mawejje, Sentamu guide KF Tirana to Albania Superliga

KF Tirana Media

Uganda Cranes duo of Tony Mawejje and Yunus Sentamu guided KF Tirana back to the Albanian SuperLiga after winning the Division One title on Wednesday.

KF Tirana – winners of the division Group B during the regular season – registered a convincing 2-0 win over Kastrioti Krujje – winners of Group A – in the final played at Elbasan Arena.

The Ugandan internationals started for Ze Maria coached side with both putting up impressive performances.

KF Tirana Media

After a barren first half, Bedri Greca opened the scoring in the 64th minute and doubled the lead nine minutes later to seal the victory, and in the process sending Tirana back to the Superliga as Division One champions.

During the regular season, Yunus Sentamu netted 11 goals and Tirana topped Group B with 45 points.

Tirana were for the first time relegated to the first division last season and it only took them one campaign to return to the top tier.

Meanwhile, Sentamu was summoned by Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desbre to be part of the training camp in Niger where the national team will play a couple of friendly matches against the hosts and Central Africa Republic early next month.

Mawejje was not considered for the training camp.