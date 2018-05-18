Senegal reached the quarter finals of the 2002 World Cup

There was no surprise as Senegal named the squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Besides Crystal Palace left back Pape Souare who was left out of the squad after failing to feature in as many games this season, the rest are usual suspects.

Liverpool centre forward Sadio Mane leads the cast that also has Everton midfield gem Idrissa Gueye as well as Westham’s Cheikhou Kouyate.

Napoli big defender Kalidou Koulibaly is also part of the squad for one of the five Africa Nations at Russia 2018.

Senegal are in Group H in Russia alongside Colombia, Japan and Poland.

Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino)

Defenders: Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Saliou Ciss (Angers), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Salif Sane (Hannover 96)

Midfielders: Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Cheikh N’Doye (Birmingham)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Diao Balde Keita (Monaco), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Mbaye Niang (AC Milan)