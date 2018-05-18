Rugby Cranes take Elgon Cup preps to Dam Waters in Jinja

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Rugby Cranes head to Jinja for a two-day camp ahead of the busy international season that starts with the first leg of the Elgon Cup next Saturday.

A team of 35 players that heads to Jinja for the weekend is expected to hold training sessions at Dam Waters with the retreat aimed to give coach Robert Seguya an opportunity to select a final team to face the Kenya in the first leg of the Elgon Cup.

A number of regulars like injured skipper Brian Odong, Rimula Rhinos’ Scot Oluoch, Alex Mubiru and Mathias Ochwo are not be part of the group and the team in training is made up of many new faces.

While the Elgon Cup is not priority for Seguya, the training camp and the encounter against perennial rivals at Legends will give the former Heathens coach a chance to look the fresh faces to add to the core of the team to play in the Africa Gold Cup.

Majority of the changes are expected in the forwards with Alex Mubiru, Brian Odongo and Mathias Ochwo all out.

Rugby Cranes international season starts on Saturday, May 26 in Kampala as they host Kenya Simbas in the first leg of the annual Elgon Cup at Legends.

They will kick off the Africa Gold Cup campaign on June 16 against Namibia at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek before taking on Kenya at RFUEA Ground in a game that will double as the second leg of the Elgon Cup on July 7 in Nairobi.

Uganda will host Tunisia (August 4), Morocco (August 11) and Zimbabwe (August 18) in the race for African glory and a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.