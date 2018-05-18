Sunday, May 20

Strikers CC Vs Tornado Bee CC – 10:30am, Entebbe Oval

Premier CC Vs Challengers CC – 10:30 am, Kyambogo Oval

Since their opening day loss to Aziz Damani, Strikers have floored some giants.

Challengers and KICC have been victims thus far as Strikers have improved greatly with each game and they will be tough competition for Tornado Bee.

Tornado Bee has had a start stop season so far and if they are to keep up with pace setters Damani, they will need to find a way past Strikers.

The return of Roger Mukasa and Deus Muhumuza helped them defeat Ceylon Lions last weekend and they will be instrumental players at their best this weekend.

Strikers are every good on the eye and the young side will surely give Tornado Bee a run for their money. Frank Akankwasa has led his side from the front putting in man of match performances with both the bat and ball but he will need back up from Rogers Olipa and Zephaniah Katungi who is due a very big knock.

Meanwhile, Premier might have to wait another weekend for their 1st win of the season. They will face a strong Challengers side at Kyambogo.

Premier – the Division 2 winners – have been handed a rude welcome to the top flight losing all games thus far and already candidates for relegation.

They were put to the sword last weekend by Aziz Damani and they will need time to find their footing in the top flight.

Challengers have not had an ideal start to their campaign given the quality in their side and they will need national team players Stephen Wabwose and Hamu Kayondo to spur them on.

However, if Premier can show up its possible for them to get something out this encounter.