UCU Lady Canons, KCCA Leopards renew rivalry

Friday, May 18 | Lugogo Indoor Stadium

KCCA Leopards vs. UCU Lady Canons, 6:00 pm

Photo Credits: Emma Makobi

KCCA Leopards and UCU Lady Canons will renew their rivalry when the face off in the National Basketball League on Friday at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Lady Canons and Leopards have played in the last seven finals but the university side has been dominant in recent years, winning the last three in succession including last season’s embarrassing sweep.

KCCA seem to have made adjustments especially in playing personnel, adding shooter Judith Ayo, Christine Akinyi and Patricia Lubwa to the core group of Cynthia Irakunda, Grace Wanjiku, Joy Chemutai, Sylvia Nakazibwe and Moreen Amoding.

Changes were also made in the coaching department. Ali Mavita and Albert Aciko will take charge of their first game of the campaign with last season’s head coach Roger Sserunyigo now fully in charge of KCCA men.

Meanwhile, UCU Lady Canons will have a new back court this season following the departure of Ritah Imanishimwe (to JKL), Judith Nansobya (to KCCA) and Rachael Muwanguzi (to A1 Challenge).

Brenda Nakitende and Rachael Aceng also left the university side but given they are well-coached and have two of the best front court players in the country in Sarah Ageno and Zainah Lokwameri as well as Vilma Achieng whose scoring potential will be harmonized by Rosine Micomyiza, Lady Canons are still the team to beat.

The addition of fast rising Rodah Naggita from Javon, Sarafinah Driciru, Hajjara Najjuko, Maimuna Nabbosa and Rose Akon maintains the competitiveness of the Mukono based side.