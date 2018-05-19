Buddo Secondary School clinches 2018 Copa Football Tourney

2018 Coca Cola Football Championship:

Final: Buddo S.S 1-0 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Buddo S.S Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 3rd Place Play off: Jinja S.S 0-1 Agape S.S

Buddo Secondary School defeated Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 1-0 in the final of the 2018 Copa Coca Cola Championship played at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara on Saturday.

Frank Ssebufu’s first minute goal won the day and handled Buddo S.S their second championship since the 2009 glory days.

The Wakiso regional representatives scored early in the game and defended well in numbers throughout the game watched by a big crowd that included the State Minister for Sports, Charles Bakabulindi, who was the chief guest.

This was Buddo’s second championship in the history of the 25 year old tournament.

They had earlier ejected Namutumba district’s Agape S.S 3-1 during a tense post match penalty that preceded a goal-less 90 minutes of action during the semi-finals.

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya eliminated defending champions Jinja S.S 1-0 with Davis Natib scoring the lone strike on the day after 14 minutes into the game.

This was the first time that Kimanya reached the finals of this championship, hitherto dubbed as the school’s World Cup in Uganda.

Meanwhile, Agape S.S piped Jinja S.S 1-0 in the third place play off to book a berth that will see them represent the country at this year’s East African championship.

A total of 59 schools took part in the annual championship that has been played for now 25 years.

This year’s tournament has been hosted by Mbarara High School.

A total of 240 yellow cards were given out in the tournament.

Present and retired Uganda Cranes stars as Joseph Kabagembe, David Obua, Richard Malinga, Allan Okello, Tonny Mawejje, Muhammed Shaban, Faruku Miya, Joseph Ochaya, Kezironi Kizito, William Luwagga Kizito, Denis Iguma and many others have played this championship.

Some Results:

Semi-finals:

Jinja S.S 0-1 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya Buddo S.S 0 (3) – 0 (1) Agape S.S

Quarterfinals:

Welden High School, Mbarara 0-1 Agape S.S

Agape S.S Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 0 (4) – 0 (1) St Julian, Gayaza

St Julian, Gayaza Jinja S.S 2-0 Lira Town College

Lira Town College Buddo S.S 2-0 Kigezi High School

Round of 16: