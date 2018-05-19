KCCA edge Bright Stars to close gap on leaders, Vipers | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League:

Bright Stars 1-2 KCCA

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club eased past Bright Stars 2-1 during a Uganda Premier League duel played at the Champions stadium in Mwererwe on Saturday.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Derrick Nsibambi’s first half strike and a late Paul Mucureezi free-kick ensured maximum points for Mike Mutebi’s coached side.

Bright Stars’ John Kokas Opejo had given the home side some hope with an equalizer 18 minutes to full time after a great solo effort.

Earlier in the opening half, Bright Stars’ hard tackling midfielder Jimmy “Kachanga” Kakooza was cautioned by FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali in the 26th minute.

Nsibambi broke the deadlock with the game opener 11 minutes to the end of the opening stanza.

At the start of the second half, Bright Stars called for a precautionary change with Joshua Kawadwa replacing Kakooza who had been booked.

Opejo came on for Andrew Kaggwa moments later.

KCCA’s first change came in the 68th minute when Jackson Nunda was taken out for Solomon Okwalinga.

Two minutes later, Akram Kakembo paved way for Moses Okot on the Bright Stars’ side.

Opejo beat four KCCA players before finishing goalkeeper Charles Lukwago for the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

KCCA’s Denis Okot Oola was booked 9 minutes from full time for unsporting conduct.

Paul Mucurezi struck a beautiful free-kick in the 85th minute and give the reigning champions maximum points away from a ground where many clubs have struggled this term.

KCCA missed three of their influential players in Julius Poloto, Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza who had travelled with the Uganda Hippos team (national U-20 side) away to Yaoundé for the return leg of the CAF U-20 qualifier with Cameroon.

KCCA thus gets to 57 points from 28 matches, two points off the leaders Vipers with two matches left on the clock.

Decisive matches:

KCCA will host BUL and play Police home and away respectively in their two last engagements.

Vipers is remaining with two home games against two relegation battling clubs – Express and UPDF.

Team Line Ups:

Bright Stars XI:

Benson Wegima (G.K), Enoch Walusimbi, Innocent Assimwe, Akram Kakembo, Jimmy Katimbo, Andrew Kaggwa, Farouk Katongole, Henry Kiwanuka, Mahad Kisekka, Hakim Kakooza, Nelson Senkatuka (Captain)

Subs:

Hamza Muwonge (G.K), Sulaiman Sebbunza, Brian Enzama, John Kokas Opejo, Methiodious Jjungu, Joshua Kawadwa

KCCA XI:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Denis Okot, Filbert Obenchan, Habibu Kavuma, Paul Musamali, Isaac Kirabira, Jackson Nunda, Saddam Ibrahim Juma, Derrick Nsibambi, Paul Mucureezi, Muhammad Shaban

Subs:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Ibrahim Wamannah, Steven Sserwadda, Walter Ochola, Hassan Juma, Patrick Kaddu

Match Officials: