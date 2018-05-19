Kiboga Young, Luweero United on the road to FUFA Big league | Buganda Region Final

Buganda Region final

(Sunday, 20th May 2018):

Kiboga Young Vs Luweero United – 4 pm

Opening Match (Buganda Women League closing match):

Dynamic S.S Jjeza Vs Taggy Entebbe Women club – 1:30 pm

*Both Matches at Uganda Martyrs S.S, Ssonde Play ground – Mukono

The Buganda Region Football Associations (BRFA) will officially wind up the epic season with two matches slated for this Sunday at the Uganda Martyrs’ Ssonde play ground in Mukono.

First will be the closure of the Buganda women regional league before the official climax of the third division men league where the leaders of Ssezibwe and Katonga groups shall lock horns.

Upon that back ground, Buganda Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brian Ssejjemba therefore urges all the football fraternity to turn up in large numbers and witness the two matches.

We call upon the football fraternity to come and witness two great matches at Uganda Martyr’s Ssonde play ground. The first game will be a women final kicking off early at 1:30 pm and the main finale will then come at 4 pm

Kiboga Young who topped the Katonga group will come face to face with Ssezibwa champions Luweero United in what is expected to be an explosive clash.

The champion will face Kampala region winners, Katwe United for a slot to the coveted FUFA Big league.

Before the main match on Sunday, there will be a women match between Dynamic S.S Jjeza and Taggy Women club from Tanda, Entebbe.

Both matches will take place this Sunday, 20th May, 2018 at Uganda Martyrs SS – Ssonde Play ground – Mukono.