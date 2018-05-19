Kids of Africa team excels at 2018 Entebbe Directors’ Race

Isaac Webber

2018 Entebbe Directors’ Race:

Best Overall Team: Kids of Africa

Kids of Africa

Best Young Team: Wagagai Warriors Football Club

Individual Winners:

Girls:

Men:

The 6th edition of the Entebbe Directors’ race was successfully held on a chilly Saturday morning starting at Wagagai play ground in Kasenyi, on the shores of Lake Victoria in Katabi Sub County.

At least 100 runners took part in the race whose major aim was to raise funds towards the construction of the public library at Faith International School in Kasenyi.

Kids of Africa team won the best overall team prize with Wagagai Youth team taking the best young team accolade.

Mary Nabuba won the ladies’ event. She was closely followed by Rose Akello and Rebecca Kisakye as the first and second runners up respectively.

Martin Sikori easily toppled the men with an energetic kick at the 800M mark towards the finishing point. Julius Kabagambe took second place and Edison Katumba was third.

The run was exclusively sponsored by city philanthropist Bryan White of the Bryan White Foundation who assisted Shs 11M towards the effective organization of the run that has been held since 2009.

White challenged the youth against irresponsible living manifested in gambling, drug use and uttering vulgar words.

Richard Mudde, the race coordinator lauded Bryan White for the kind gesture of supporting the organization with financial support.

He also thanked the participants who braved the early morning cold weather to take part in the race.

It was a great gesture to see Bryan White support the race efficient organization. I thank the participants and other partners as well as the working team for a successful event

The Entebbe Directors’ Race has previously benefited SOS Children Village, TASO and Corsu Rehabilitation center.