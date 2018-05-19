Bright Stars 1-2 KCCA © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Paul Mucureezi was the star man as KCCA won 2-1 away to stubborn Bright Stars to move within two points of log leaders Vipers with two games to play.

The midfielder assisted the Derrick Nsibambi’s opener and later won it with five minutes left to the clock to turn Kokas Opejo leveller into consolation.

KCCA got the breakthrough Nsibambi after 34 minutes but the hosts drew level midway the second half through substitute Kokas Opejo who beat almost the entire visiting backline to slot past helpless Charles Lukwago.

With a game destined for a stalemate, Mucureezi had other ideas as his low effort from the free kick eluded the wall and hit the back of the net in the 85th minute.

Any attempt of the hosts’ comeback were thwarted as KCCA moved to 57 points, two adrift of Vipers while Fred Kajoba’s side remain 6th with 38 points.