Ndejje University Vs Nyamityobora: Who will champion the 2017/18 FUFA Big League?

2017/18 FUFA Big League playoffs

Promotional Final (Sunday, 20th May 2018):

Paidha Black Angels Vs Kitara (1:30 pm)

Championship Final:

Nyamityobora Vs Ndejje University (4:00 pm)

*Both matches at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

There is a glittering the main trophy, championship medals and the overall bragging rights to play for when the 2017/18 curtains of the FUFA Big league close this Sunday at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

For starters, the championship final will involves winners of the Elgon group (Ndejje University FC) take on Rwenzori group champions Nyamityobora Ankole United in a match that will determined the champion of the 2017/18 FUFA Big league.

Both clubs have had a different script to write home about as they took part in the regular season of the second tier league.

Whereas Nyamityobora attained promotion with three games left on the menu, Ndejje University managed to squeeze in on the dramatic final day of the regular season, after drawing goal-less against Kamuli Park and prayed that Jinja Municipal Council Hippos defeated Paidha Black Angels at Kakindu stadium in Jinja.

Now that the two sides face off, it will be a perfect measure to determine who makes it as champion for the season.

Ndejje University head coach Raymond Komakech, a preacher of patient building of play from the back line is eager for the final.

We had a long season. First of all, the players had the belief and patience, they also worked hard. Like we have done all season round, we shall play the final match with the due diligence it deserves.

Komakech will dwell upon stars as former JMC player Anwar Ntege, Isaac Muyanja, Bernard Kategenera, Peter Ouma, Kabona and Simon Nkole among others for the much needed inspiration.

Enter Nyamityobora Football Club, a club whose majority share holder Ali Ssekatawa has seen it all in Ugandan football.

Their head coach James Odoch has been balancing the job with that of the Uganda U-20 during the CAF U-20 qualification journey.

That aside, Odoch who joined the club in mid-season following the shocking resignation of Alex Isabirye, is believed to have restored sanity in the dressing room.

“We are ready for the best result in the final as we plan ahead for the 2018/19 season in the Uganda Premier League” the soft spoken Odoch told Kawowo Sports prior his departure to Cameroon where he travelled with the Uganda Hippos.

He is expected to return home, just on time for the final to handle the club alongside his assistant Juma Ssekiziyivu.

In captain Douglas Muganga, tried and tested midfielder Bruhan Matovu, king pin defender Musa Docca, Hamis Katende, Alex “Koma” Komakech, striker David Kizza, Robert Mukongottya, Ibrahim Kazindula, goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba, Charles Ssebutinde and many others,

Nyamityobora had a face value enviable by any other team.

Meanwhile, before the main final, there will be an early kick off between Paidha Black Angels and Kitara to determine the third club that will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

On Thursday, Paidha Black Angels, a side coached by the self-anointed football messiah, Allan Kabonge Kivewala brushed aside Kabale Sharp 3-0 in the early kick off played under the hot sunny conditions.

Experienced striker Yudah Mugalu, who played at Victors, BUL and Don Bosco in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) broke the deadlock on 38 minutes.

Two second half goals from Cromwell Rwothomio and Yusuf Ssozi crowned the day for Paidha Black Angels who booked a berth in the promotional final.

During the second match, Kitara overcame Kyetume 3-1 in post match penalties after regular time remained tied at one goal apiece.

Livingstone Mbabazi’s Kyetume took the lead through Sharif Ssaka at the stroke of half time.

Former URA and Express midfielder Derrick Tekkwo found the equalizer with a powerful header off a corner delivered by Dennis Monday in the 75th minute to take the game into spot kicks.

During the tense penalty shoot outs, Samuel Adibo, Denis Monday and Roger Lukwiya scored their kicks for Kitara as Derrick Tekkwo had missed his opening kick.

Kyetume managed one goal from Charles Musoke. Richard Matovu hit the post, Sharif Ssaaka blast over the bar and former URA left winger Elukana Nkugwa also hit the post.

Last season, Masavu, Mbarara City and the FUFA Big league champions for the 2016/17 season Maroons were promoted to the top flight division.