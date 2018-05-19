Ndikumana spurs City Oilers past sorry UCU Canons

UCU Canons 51-76 City Oilers

FUBA

UCU Canons did not show up for the opening game of the season as they had not presented their players’ Hepatitis B vaccination cards to FUBA on time, rewarding would be opponents – Warriors with two walkover victories in the process.

However, the university side was ready for their subsequent game against five-time defending champions City Oilers, and it could not get any tougher.

Just after tip-off, Gideon Kasasa quickly cancelled James Okello’s lay-up to start the game but Canons did not score again until mid-way the opening quarter as Oilers had already opened a quick 9 points lead.

Fadhili Chuma, Derrick Isiko and Joas Maheta dragged on the Mukono based side to 8 points but they committed unfathomable six turnovers in the final four minutes, as City Oilers opened up a double digit lead after the opening ten minutes.

While Nicholas Natuhereza’s men improved (in offensive output) with every quarter, they had dug themselves a hole difficult to climb out.

Mandy Juruni handed former Canon Jonathan Egau, Ivan Muhwezi and Josh Johnson their debuts but it was usual suspects – Landry Ndikumana and skippers Jimmy Enabu – that led the way for Oilers.

Ndikumana scored game high 17 points coupled with 11 rebounds while Enabu added 13 points on a 5-for-8 shooting from the floor. Brian Murumba – another new face at the Bugolobi based club – added 10 points and matched game high 11 rebounds.

Chuma scored team-high 12 points and picked 7 rebounds to lead UCU. Maheta added 9 points.