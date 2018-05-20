Bright Stars’ captain Senkatuka appreciates supportive fans

After playing in their last home game of the season against the reigning league champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (URA), Bright Stars skipper Nelson Senkatuka has in a special way thanked the loyal club fans.

Bright Stars Media

Bright Stars fell 2-1 at home to KCCA at the Champions stadium in a game that saw the Lugogo based side play catch up to leaders, Vipers.

Derrick Paul Nsibambi and Paul Mucureezi were on the mark for the visiting team after substitute John Kokas Opejo had at some stage brought the game level with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Senkatuka, who now leads the goal scorers’ charts with 15 goals has thanked the club fans.

In a detailed message on his personal face book wall plat form, the former KCCA and Proline center forward noted;

We would have loved to finish the season at home with a win but it wasn’t meant to be. We put up a good fight but fell short in the end.

I would like to thank all the fans who have supported us at home through thick and thin the entire season.

Memorable memories at Mwererwe

Bright Stars has been unstoppable at home with brave and impressive performances before their darling fans.

In fact, they had transformed the Champions Stadium into a no-go den where clubs struggles to find a footing.

The orthodox albeit diligent center forward acknowledges;

We created some good memories together. The wins against Express, URA, Onduparaka, Jinja SS, the thrilling draws against Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Soana… It’s been an absolute pleasure and a great honour to play in front of you and entertain you this season.

After 29 games, Bright Stars has won 8 matches, lost 5 and drawn 13 which gives them 38 points, same as Police with one round of action left to crown the 2017/18 season.

Arua Trip:

The Honda Keisuke and Lato Milk sponsored club will travel to Arua for their last game of the season against Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium.

Next League Games:

Monday, 21st May 2018

Proline Vs Sports Club Villa Jogoo – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Tuesday, 22nd May 2018:

Vipers Vs Express – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

KCCA Vs BUL – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Friday, 25th May 2018