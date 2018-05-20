Kampala to host inaugural night fun run

Kampala Night Run (2 KM):

Saturday, 9th June 2018

Start & Finish : Torino Bar & Restaurant, Kololo

: Torino Bar & Restaurant, Kololo Time: 7 pm

@ Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Talk about organized running at night to burn off extra calories.

Yes. Here it is in the Uganda Capital, Kampala. The Kampala night run will take center stage this coming June, to be specific on Heroes day (9th June 2018).

This 2KM race is an exciting new event that will definitely attract hundreds of runners as they sweat off the fatigue of a week long work routine.

The run has been organised under the theme “Lite the Night”, with Tuker Lite headlining the event as the prime sponsors.

The start and finishing point will be at the Torino Bar & Restaurant in Kololo, and flag off is scheduled for 7pm.

The night promises to get even better as the end of the run will mark the beginning of the glow in the dark after party, where the finish point will turn into a hive of activity for the runners-turned-partygoers, with drinks and adrenaline jerking games on offer until late in the night.

UBL’s head of beer, Estella Muzito is already excited prior to the event;

This is an event which will combine glamour and excitement, and Tusker Lite is really excited to be at the heart of this unique experience coming to Kampala for the first time. There are few things that can beat the pleasure of a night run with friends that is capped by a great party with fun people

Participants will set off from Torino Bar and Restaurant, heading for Upper Kololo, through Impala Avenue, onto Lugogo Bypass and then returning to the set-off point.

At the finish line, each participant will be ushered inside for the rest of the night’s activities which will include dancing challenges, German shots, with various prizes at stake.

How to register:

To take part in this run, one purchases a 6 pack of Tusker Lite at selected supermarkets and register for the run. You can also buy tickets at Torino Bar, Definition Store Acacia Mall and online via Quicket.co.ug for only 30,000 UGX.

Prizes and awards:

As part of keeping in tune with the event’s fun theme, participants in the run can look forward to an evening where they literally glow in the dark, thanks to various fancy glow accessories that will be available to runners. These will range runners’ kits to glowing wrist bands and other accessories.

Prizes will be given for categories including: shortest time to reach the finish line; first runner-up; second runner-up; most creative runner; most stylish runner; most lit or glowed up runner and; best squad.

The prizes will include vouchers for designer sports gear, medals and gym bags.

Walter Muleyi, one of the event organizers has confirmed that Uganda Police has granted assurance that the participants in the night run will be safe.

We have secured Police and KCCA permissions for this event. There will be security deployment along the entire route and traffic will be managed during the short time the run lasts

To top off the night run, will be performances from Fik Fameica, Cindy, Beenie Gunter, Latinum and Allan Toniks with DJ Simples, Ciza and DJ Mary Jo.