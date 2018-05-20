KIU Titans tame Charging Rhinos in Mukono

Charging Rhinos 44-75 KIU Titans

FUBA

KIU Titans defeated Charging Rhinos 75-44 at Uganda Christian University in Mukono to make two-in-two to start the season.

Titans’ win on Saturday was inspired by a tenacious defense in the opening quarter that limited Rhinos to a mere 2 points.

Brian Wathum’s charges scored 17 first quarter points to get on the path to a second victory in as many games in the 2018 season.

Point guard Michael Bwanga who missed the opening game against KCCA returned and logged 30 minutes despite being rusty.

Titans started the second quarter with an 20-0 run and the game was as good as done by halftime.

Chris Omanye led KIU’s team effort with 12 points, Joseph Chuma and Sam Agutu chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively. Skipper Sudi Ulanga and new signing Wilson Otweyo chipped in with 9 points apiece.

Abraham Isiagi – the only Rhino to score in double figures – had 10 points. Ian Mago had 8 points.