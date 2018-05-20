© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

After guiding Paidha Black Angels to the top tier, Allan Kabonge says time is now to take up coaching roles in the Uganda Premier League.

Kabonge was in the dugout on Sunday as PBA won 4-2 against Kitara to add to a list of sides he has helped earn promotion.

The ‘Messiah’ as he prefers to call himself guided Arum Roses (2012/13), Onduparaka (2016/17), Masavu (2017/18) and now PBA (2018/10).

“I am so happy,” said Kabonge. “I am Allan Kabonge the Messiah. I am simply talented,” he added.

When I am coaching, I tell the players to go and enjoy themselves. I educate players. This is just me. I am just so happy for this achievement.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Every time he has earned a side promotion, he leaves it for a lower division side but he has other ideas at the moment.

The time is now to coach in the premier league. Even if it means doing so as an assistant coach if my papers delay, I will do.

Previously, the former Express and Bugiri Old Timers player failed to make the grade after opting not to upgrade his coaching badges but reports indicate he began the process.

By kick off of the next season, its alleged Kabonge will have all the necessary qualification to coach in the top division as per Fufa regulations.

Whether it’s with Paidha or not remains another question though.