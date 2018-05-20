Ndejje University Football Club win 2017-18 FUFA Big League

FUFA Big League 2017/18

Championship Final:

Ndejje University 1-0 Nyamityobora

Promotional Final (FUFA Big League):

Paidha Black Angels 0 (4) – 0 (2) Kitara F.C

Ndejje University Football Club is the champion of the 2017/18 FUFA Big league.

The footballing students who topped the Elgon group achieved the feat after overcoming Mbarara club Nyamityobora 1-0 during the championship final played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

Intelligent forward Noel Nasasira, on loan from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) gave Ndejje University the lead just after eight minutes into the game with a stunning strike from about 25 yards.

From then onwards the Luweero based side defended in numbers.

Bruhan Matovu had a fierce shot from distance fly over the Ndejje University goal posts in the 25th minute.

Brian Mugisha’s free header towards the end of the first half would have brought the game even before the mandatory half time break.

At the start of the second half, Nyamityobora technical bench headed by former Uganda Cranes international James Odoch rested veteran Bruhan Matovu for the fresh legs of former Uganda U-17 winger Charles Ssebutinde.

Alfred Onek replaced goal scorer Noel Nasasira after 50 minutes who limped out with a head injury.

On the hour mark, former BUL forward David Kizza paved way for the pacy and livelier Ibrahim Kazindula, a former player at Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

FUFA Media

Former URA winger Robert Mukongottya twice got close to equalizing for Nyamityobora but his powerful free-kicks from distance narrowly missed target.

Samuel Matovu replaced Anwar Ntege inside the final 10 minutes of the game for Ndejje University’s second change.

Inside the last five minutes, defender Musa Docca came off for forward Timothy Sserwawudde.

Sserwawude shot over the bar from close range with virtually his first touch on the ball.

Striker Francis Onekalit, on loan from Vipers was replaced by Isaac Muyanja inside the three added minutes of normal time before the final whistle from the match referee.

Raymond Komakech, head coach at Ndejje University lauded the efforts of the Ndejje University management as well as the players for the brave showing throughout the season;

Since 2010, we had the belief and worked as a unit. The university management too, had all the belief in the team. I thank the university authorities and the players in a special way

Meanwhile, West Nile region based club Paidha Black Angels F.C sealed the third promotional slot after defeating Hoima based Kitara FC 4-2 in post match penalties after the 90 minutes had ended goal-less.

During the tense penalty shoot-out, Paidha Black Angels scored through Yusuf Ssozi, second half subsistute Andrew Kidega, Yudah Mugalu and another substitute Ceaser Olega.

Ivan Kyotelekera and Samuel Adibo scored for Kitara. Billy Herbert “Counsel” Alinda blasted his kick over the bar whilst Roger Lukwiya’s weak last kick was saved by former SC Villa Jogoo goalkeeper Odongo.

This was the fourth club that Allan Kabonge “The Messiah” Kivewala promoted to top flight division.

Previously Kabonge has guided Aurum Roses, Onduparaka and lately Masavu.

Team Line Ups:

Ndejje University XI: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Steven Akena, Julius Debbo, Edward Kabona, Ronald Odokonyero, Bernard Katetemera, Simon Ngore, Peter Ouma, Noel Nasasira, Anwar Ntege, Francis Onakalit

Subs: Jeans Wokorala, Alfred Onek, Samuel Matovu, George Akena, Brian Ssali, Isaac Muyanja, Abdallah Mubiru

Officials:

Manager: Paul Mark Kayongo

Head coach: Raymond Komakech

Assistant Coach : Boniface Kongo

Team Doctor: Collins Odongo

Nyamityobora XI: Hillary Jumi (G.K), Henry Wamala, Douglas Muganga (Captain), Musa Docca, Misi Katende, Bruhan Matovu, Lameki Ebong, Robert Mukongotya, David Kizza, Brian Mugisha

Subs: Cleo Ssetubba (G.K), Phillip Ssempira, Ibrahim Kazindula, Benjamin Mpiirwe, Muzafaru Ssenyonga, Charles Ssebutinde, Timo Sserwawudde

Manager: Suliat Makumbi

Head coach: James Odoch

Assistant Coach : Juma Ssekiziyivu

Team Doctor: Hassan Wante

Official: Samuel Oguttu

Previous Clubs Promoted since FUFA Big league inception:

2009/10: Gulu United, UTODA, Maroons

Gulu United, UTODA, Maroons 2010/11 : Maji Maji, Hoima Busia, BUL

: Maji Maji, Hoima Busia, BUL 2011/12: Entebbe Young, Kira Young, Sports Club Victoria University

Entebbe Young, Kira Young, Sports Club Victoria University 2012/13 : Bright Stars, CRO, Soana

: Bright Stars, CRO, Soana 2013/14 : Lweza, Sadolin Paints, KJT

: Lweza, Sadolin Paints, KJT 2014/15 : Maroons, Jinja Municipal Council Hippos, The Saints

: Maroons, Jinja Municipal Council Hippos, The Saints 2015/16: Onduparaka, Proline Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Onduparaka, Proline Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2016/17: Masavu, Maroons, Mbarara City

Masavu, Maroons, Mbarara City 2017/18: Ndejje University, Nyamityobora, Paidha Black Angels

