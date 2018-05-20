Paidha Black Angels pip Kitara, promoted to the Uganda Premier League

Promotional Final (FUFA Big League):

Paidha Black Angels 0 (4) – 0 (2) Kitara F.C

Championship Final: Ndejje University 1-0 Nyamityobora

West Nile region based club Paidha Black Angels F.C has sealed the third promotional slot to the highest tier, Uganda Premier League.

A nail biting 4-2 post match victory witnessed Allan Kabonge’s coached side join the likes of Nyamityobora and Ndejje University who had earlier earned direct slots to the top flight.

Rains shortly before the official team warm ups condensed the humid Lugogo turf to cool down the temperatures.

In the 90 minutes, there were half chances created for either sides.

Kitara’s burly center forward Serial Komakech got the best goal scoring opportunity two minutes after the second half restart but watched on in disbelief when he attempt ran across the goal from an acute angle after beating the goalkeeper Stephen Odongo Latek.

Paidha Black Angels’ forwards Yudah Mugalu and Yusuf Ssozi were kept under check throughout the game by Yasin Mubiru and Moses Odela.

During the tense penalty shoot-out, Paidha Black Angels won 4-2, scoring through Yusuf Ssozi, second half subsistute Andrew Kidega, Yudah Mugalu and another substitute Ceaser Olega.

Ivan Kyotelekera and Samuel Adibo scored for Kitara. Billy Herbert “Counsel” Alinda blasted his kick over the bar whilst Roger

Lukwiya’s weak last kick was saved by former SC Villa Jogoo goalkeeper Odongo to send the enthusiastic crowd, players and sympathizers into excitement.

Paidha Black Angels head coach Allan Kabonge “The Messiah” Kivewala achieved yet another landmark feat guiding a fourth club to top flight division.

Previously Kabonge has guided Aurum Roses, Onduparaka and lately Masavu.

An estatic Kabonge lauded the efforts of his players throughout the season as he also bragged being the Messiah of football in coaching.

I am so happy. I am Allan Kabonge the Messiah. I am simply talented. When I am coaching, I tell the players to go and enjoy themselves. I educate players. This is just me. I am just so happy for this achievement.

Paidha Black Angels joins fellow West Nile region club Onduparaka in the top flight football and fans eagerly await the derby game between the two sides.

Meanwhile, in the championship final to determine the overall winner of the 2017/18 FUFA Big league final, Ndejje University overcame Mbarara based Nyamityobora 1-0.

Striker Noel Nasasira, on loan from KCCA scored the lone goal on the day.

The FUFA Big league was started in the 2009/10 season.

Team Line Ups:

Paidha Black Angels XI:

Stephen Odong Latek (G.K), Sabir Cheka, Sula Ssekamwa, Francis Otim Bithum, Khalid Odagui, Muhammed Kasirye, Cromwel Rwothomio, Brian Okumu, Jackson Kibirge, Yusuf Ssozi, Yudah Mugalu

Subs:

Jonathan Oyirwoth (G.K), Musa Njabala, Ceaser Olega, Charles Adam, Floribert Pithua, Andrew Kidega, Jerry Adibo

Kitara XI:

Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Samuel Adibo, Ivan Kyotelekera, Moses Odola, Yasin Mubiru, Pius Mbidde, Denis Monday, Richard Kigozi, Serial Komakech, Bulla Mupenge, Rogers Lukwiya

Subs:

Jamilu Kiyimba (G.K), Timothy Kato, Julius Rulinda, Oscar Munihiza, Billy Alinda, Rogermilla Ahumuza, Shadrack Kakooza