Monday May 21, 2018

Proline Vs SC Villa – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Proline have no room for error when they host former league champions SC Villa at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Monday.

Mujib Kasule’s charges are second from bottom with 27 points and are aware that nothing short of maximum points will leave their survival chances thin.

“It’s a must win game for us,” said Kasule. “The boys are aware of that and the preparations have been good. We hope for a good result,” he added.

The hosts lost 2-0 to KCCA in their last game at the same venue despite dominating proceedings and if they can create and convert chances like in that game, the Jogoos are in for a game.

SC Villa, third on the log 54 points are five points adrift of leaders Vipers and Wasswa Bbosa says the target will be to win against Proline.

“We have been training well and the morale is high. There are no fresh injuries and we shall play for maximum points” noted Bbosa as quoted by the club’s website.

With an eye on the semi-finals against Vipers SC in the Uganda Cup, it remains to be seen which line up Bbosa will have for the remaining two league games.

SC Villa won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Masaka Recreation Ground but drew goalless against Proline last season at Lugogo.