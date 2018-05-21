Budo fall to SKLPS, Tornado make light work of Nile

Budo Oval

Budo 90/10 Jonathan Kiiza 22(25), Philip Thawi 21(11) in 23 overs lost to SKLPS 85/7 in 22.4 over by 3 wickets (DLS revised score 84 in 48 overs)

Man of match: Yoghesh Rabadiya 5/43 in 7 overs

Jinja Oval

Tornado CC 253/10 in 46 overs beat Nile CC 32 all out in 15 overs

Budo Cricket Club failed to follow up on its impressive win against ACC after falling to SKLPS at home by 3 wickets.

The low scoring thriller was made interesting in the afternoon by some impressive work by Budo in the field who held onto some difficult chances to leave SKLPS in a spot of bother but the Asian side in the end had just enough to close out the win.

Budo won the toss and chose to bat, a decision they would regret as SKLPS made early inroads leaving them reeling at 30/7 and only a rear guard resistance from Jonathan Kiiza and Philip Thawithemwira helped them post a respectable 90 all out.

An afternoon persistent drizzle dragged the chase till after lunch and this gave Budo renewed energy as they gave away runs but also stayed alive in the chase with some inspired bowling by Phillip Thawithemwira whose four wickets had SKLPS bench nervous.

However, in the end the 90 runs we were so few to help Budo notch up its win of the season as SKLPS was able to hold on and claim their second win of the season. Budo will have to regroup till their next game while SKLPS will be the more confident side when they take on Wanderers this Sunday.

In Jinja, Tornado continued its unbeaten start to the season bearing break any sweat in the win over Nile. They skittled Nile out for 32 after setting 253.

Nile has a long season ahead after putting together a very inexperienced side due the loss of most of its first team players due to relegation.

Meanwhile Tornado continue to set the pace in Division 2 with a perfect record of 4 wins out of their 4 games so far.