Ceylon Lions fail to stop Aziz Damani, Challenges back to winning ways

Lugogo Oval

Aziz Damani CC 210/6 Riazat Shah 80(64) N.O, Ghulam Hunzai 37(30) in 36 overs beat Ceylon Lions 158/10 Simon SSesazi 77(77), Varinder Singh 25(12) in 31.1 overs by 95 runs (DLS Revised Score 254 in 36 Overs)

Man of Match: Riazat Shah 80(64) N.O, 3/29 in 5 overs

Kyambogo Oval

Premier CC 148/10 Mohil Patel 38(51), Calvin Watuwa 22(29) in 36.1 overs lost to Challengers CC 147/3 Steven Wabwose 72(67) N.O, Ham Kayondo 32(46) in 26.1 Overs by 7 wickets ( DLS revised Score of 144 in 46 overs)

Man of Match: Steven Wabwose 72(67), 3 catches & 1 stamping

As their rivals drop points Aziz Damani is firmly holding onto top position after defeating the tricky Ceylon Lions.

Tornado Bee had their game in Entebbe against Strikers washed out meaning that Damani stretch their lead at the top after defeating the Lions by 95 runs.

In a rain affected game, Damani batted first and national team all rounder Riazat Shah took the game to the Ceylon Lions scoring a fluid half century to help his side post 210 for 6 in 36 overs.

Simon Ssesazi (77) finally found some form for Ceylon Lions scoring a half century but it wasnt enough as the Lions slumped to their 4th defeat of the season.

The numbers are not fair to the Ceylon Lions who have a very good side. A good team cant be kept down for a long time and it’s only a matter of time before they start winning.

In Kyambogo, Challengers got back to winning ways after seeing off Premier.

Premier will have to wait for longer before they can win their first game of the season. The Division 2 champions have found the going very tough since gaining promotion.

National team players Stephen Wabwose (72) and Hamu Kayondo (36) dealt with the 148 scored by Premier to give their side a 7 wickets win.

Challengers have recovered from the loss to Kutchi Tigers and now stay in the title hunt.