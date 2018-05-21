FUFA Women Cup: She Corporate dump Kawempe as Muteesa shocks Uganda Martyrs

Muteesa I Royal University 1-0 Uganda Martyrs High School

Kawempe Muslim 0(3)-0(5) She Corporate

UCU Lady Cardinals 4-0 Western United

Olila High School 4-0 Bugiri Town View

FUFA Media

The semifinal line-up of the 2018 FUFA Women Cup is complete! She Corporate, Olila High School and UCU Lady Cardinals joined Muteesa I Royal University as the last four teams standing.

Muteesa I Royal University became the first team to reach this year’s semifinals after knocking out Uganda Martyrs High School, Rubaga at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Saturday thanks to Elizabeth Nakigozi’s lone goal.

Muteesa I Royal University who barely survived the drop from the FUFA Women Elite League will be making their maiden semifinal appearance having been knocked out at the quarterfinal stage in the inaugural edition of the tournament last year.

Meanwhile, Kawempe Muslim was the biggest causality at the quarterfinal stage following a shocking defeat to She Corporate on Sunday.

For a second year running, Kawempe’s journey has ended at the quarterfinal and in similar fashion. Last year, they were eliminated by Muteesa I Royal University via spot kicks, and this year, She Corporate got the better of the women football heavyweights who had a chance to settle the game in regulation time, only for striker Juliet Nalukenge to miss from 12 yards.

In the shoot-out, Naome Nagadya, Sarah Namulindwa, Noeline Namiiro, Fatuma Matovu and Jocelyne Akuku all converted their kicks for She Corporate while Tracy Akiror, Anita Namata and Nalukenge converted for Kawempe but Sharon Naddunga and Asia Nakibuuka missed their kicks from the penalty spot.

Cup holders Olila High School eased past Bugiri Town View 4-0 with Norah Alupo (brace), Siporossa Amoding and Cissy Nantongo on target for the Soroti based school.

UCU Lady Cardinals who shockingly missed out on the Elite League playoffs cruised past Western United with Hasifa Nassuna scoring twice for the university side. Jack Nakasi and Jauharah Nalubega netted the other goals.