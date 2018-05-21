How the magical Allan Kabonge guided a fourth club to the Uganda Premier League

CAF “C” licensed coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala tags himself as “Teacher”, “The Messiah” and the “promotion king”.

The youthful stylish football tactician has made himself a name by guiding a number of clubs to the highest football division – the Uganda Premier League.

Once again, Kabonge inspired West Nile based club Paidha Black Angels F.C to the top flight division on Sunday, 20th May 2018, the third club in three consecutive years that the 29 year old coach has led to the premier tier of football in Uganda.

The former Uganda U-23 player who also played top flight football at Express and Victors Football Clubs bragged thereafter;

I am so happy for this achievement once again. I am the Messiah of Uganda’s football. I am so talented and that is the reason, I keep promoting clubs. Players love me and I love them. Football is a job that requires excellent man management skills and that is exactly me. I am Allan Kabonge Kivewala the Messiah.

This is the fourth overall club that he has promoted after Aurum Roses, Masavu and lately Onduparaka.

Before joining Paidha Black Angels, Kabonge was at Lira United Football Club, a side he quit under mysterious circumstances mid-way for the West Nile side.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

For starters, Paidha Black Angels FC overcame Hoima Municipality based Kitara F.C 4-2 in a pulsating post match penalty shoot-out played at the Star Times Stadium Lugogo, Kampala.

Crafty midfielder Yusuf Ssozi, second half substitute Andrew Kidega, Yudah Mugalu and another substitute Ceaser Olega for the “Blacks” in the tense penalty shoot-out.

Ivan Kyotelekera and Samuel Adibo were on target for Kitara.

Billy Herbert “Counsel” Alinda blasted his kick over the bar whilst Rogers Lukwiya’s weak last kick was saved by former SC Villa Jogoo goalkeeper Odongo to send the enthusiastic crowd, players and sympathizers into excitement.

Meanwhile, Kabonge is ready to complete the CAF “B” licence course, a stepping stone to coaching in the top flight football division.

It is only CAF delaying me to study. When the course comes up, I will be the first to head to class. My major problem has been lack of fees contrary to what people are saying that I do not like to go for classes. I am ready. Have you ever seen a child they facilitate to go for classes and he fails? I request for FUFA to help me also because I have helped many players who are currently playing on the national team and under age sides.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Kabonge also runs a football club in Entebbe called the Lake Victoria Soccer Academy.

He has previously coached and guided Mmamba Ggabunga to the famous Bika Bya Buganda football title and coached Buwekuula Ssaza in the 2018 Airtel Masaza tournament.

Paidha Black Angels joins fellow West Nile region club Onduparaka in the top flight football and fans eagerly await the derby game between the two sides.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Meanwhile, in the championship final to determine the overall winner of the 2017/18 FUFA Big league final, Ndejje University overcame Mbarara based Nyamityobora 1-0.

Striker Noel Nasasira, on loan from KCCA scored the lone goal on the day, a fierce shot from 25 yards past the diving goalkeeper Hillary Jumi in the 8th minute of the game.

Nasasira was crowned as the Most Valuable Player of the FUFA Big league as Amuka Bright Stars’ striker Dickens Okwi top scored the net busters’ charts with 14 goals.

The FUFA Big league was started in the 2009/10 season.

Allan Kabonge quick facts: