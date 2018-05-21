KCCA Vs BUL: The reigning champions play final season home game at Lugogo

Uganda Premier League (Tuesday, 22nd May 2018):

KCCA Vs BUL

Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)

The Uganda Premier League champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club are in bullish mood with two games to the climax of the 201718 season.

Currently second on the log with 57 points, the Kasasiro lads are two points adrift the leaders, Vipers Sports Club with two games left on the rooster.

Managed by Mike Hillary Mutebi, KCCA recently registered a morale boosting 2-1 win on the road away to Bright Stars last Saturday with Paul Derrick Nsibambi and Paul Mucureezi on target as John Kokas Opejo scored the home team’s goal.

Mutebi has the belief that they have the chances to win the league although he admits that Vipers has a more advantage.

We want to win our two remaining games. I have always asserted that the league championship will be decided on the final day of the season. After defeating Bright Stars, it is now clear that the final two games will decide the championship winner. Vipers have a slight advantage but we need and must win at home against BUL if we are to win the league honour.

Not under pressure:

The KCCA manager has also hinted on the fact that they are not under any pressure.We are not under any sort of pressure like our opponents. We want to win sportingly and with all the due fairness. Like I have always said, we focus now is now on the continent because continental matches help players grow in confidence.

Boggy BUL:

Mutebi acknowledges that the game will be a competitive one however much BUL desires to finish the season on a high footing.

They (BUL) will stage a brave fight. They want to improve their position on the table standings and this is why I believe it will be a competitive match. We shall win because we are a better side than BUL.

BUL head coach, Kefa Kisala, a former Uganda Cranes crafty left winger is hopeful they register a decent result.

We take on KCCA who are chasing the league. We also have our ambitions as a club. We need maximum points at worst a draw. We shall give our best.

Key players:

KCCA welcomes back the trio of Julius Poloto, Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza who had travelled with the Uganda U-20 team away to Cameroon in the CAF U-20 qualifiers.

Also, the team captain, Timothy Awany returns from suspension having missed the away trip to Bright Stars last Saturday.

Add to goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Saddam Ibrahim Juma, Muhammed Shaban, Isaac Kirabira, Paul Mucureezi, Patrick Kaddu, Fillbert Obenchan and Nsibambi, KCCA will assemble a strong side.

BUL’s striker Hamis Tibita who also travelled with the Uganda U-20 team returns to boost the Jinja based club attacking force alongside Jean Pierre Muhindo and Timothy Douglas Owori.

It will take a dice throw to determine who starts in the BUL goal between Geofrey Angoya Atieki, Paul Mujampwani and the returning Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

Other players of substance for the Kisala and Peter Onen’s side are Patrick Sembuya, Yunus Sibira, Umar Mukobe and Fred Agandu.

BUL is currently 9th with 36 points, same as 8th placed Maroons, who have a better goal advantage.

Probable Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Timothy Denis Awany (Captain), Isaac Kirabira, Lawrence Bukenya, Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Muhammed Shaban, Paul Mucureezi

BUL XI: Geofrey Angoya Atieki (G.K), Umar Mukobe (Captain), Abdul Mayanja, Yusuf Mukisa, Yunus Sibira, Patrick Sembuya, Richard Wandyaka, James Otim, Timothy Douglas Owori, Hamis Tibita, Faizo Muledhu