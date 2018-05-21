Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDE

Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Masinde Onyango and former Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic have been nominated for goalkeeper and coach of the year in PSL respectively.

Onyango will battle Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana number one Itumeleng Khune as well as Maritzburg’s Ghanaian goalie Richard Ofori.

For Micho, the battle is against Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane and Fadlu Davids of Maritzburg.

Onyango was instrumental as Sundowns lifted the 8th league title while Micho saw Orlando Pirates compete favorably against Sundowns till the final bend of the campaign.

In other awards, Sundowns Hlompho Kekana and teammate Percy Tau have earned double nominations.

Both are in the running for the Footballer of the Year with Tau also in the category for the Players’ Player of the Season while Kekana is in line for the Midfielder of the Year accolade.

The winners will be unveiled on May 29th at the awards ceremony in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The List of PSL Nominees

Goalkeeper of the Season:

Itumeleng Khune, Richard Ofori, Denis Onyango.

Defender of the Season:

Bevan Fransman, Innocent Maela, Siyanda Xulu.

Midfielder of the Season:

Siphesihle Ndlovu, Hlompho Kekana, Musa Nyatama.

Young Player of Season:

Sibusiso Mabiliso, Teboho Mokoena, Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Player’s Player of the Season:

Siphesihle Ndlovu, Percy Tau, Musa Nyatama.

Footballer of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Percy Tau.

Coach of the Season:

Fadlu Davids, Pitso Mosimane, Milutin Sredojevic