SC Villa Jogoo title dreams wither out with goal-less draw at Proline | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 29):

Proline 0-0 Sports Club Villa Jogoo

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

It is official. Sports Club Villa Jogoo will wait a little longer for their 17th Uganda Premier league crown.

A goal-less draw with relegation battling Proline during match day 29 at the Star Times Stadium in a rare Monday fixture completely extinguished the Jogoos’ chances of silverware.

The game started on a low tempo but built up with time.

Earlier midfielder Ali “Gigi” Gift expressed the initial intentions with a shot sailing narrowly wide after being set up by Daniel Isiagi as early as the 8th minute.

On the quarter mark, it was Isiagi’s turn. The lanky forward’s weak shot was a routine collection for Sports Club Villa Jogoo goalkeeper Samson Kirya.

Under the next minute, Villa forward Alex “Benzema” Kitata missed a glorious opportunity to give the visitors the lead but goalkeeper Saidi Keni reacted faster to thwart an intended lop from the former The Saints striker.

The Jogoo captain Captain Bernard Muwanga limped out for medication on the 19th minute but returned moments later to the relief of the away side.

Gift had a free-kick fly high of the goal posts on 25 minutes with yet another half chance.

Two minutes after the half hour mark, Martin Kizza had an attempt at the Proline goal miss target.

There were two forced changes for Proline with ten minutes remaining to the climax of the opening half.

Goalkeeper Keni and winger David Owori were forced out for Nasser Lwamunda and Ronald Musana respectively.

SC Villa hard working anchor-man Nicholas Kasozi tested Lwamunda with a rare left footed shot from about 40 yards before Allan Kyambadde nearly scored off an acute angle off the right wing with a shot-cum-cross as the first ended all square.

Two minutes into the second half, Isiagi’s acrobatic overhead kick nearly benefited Proline but it hit the cross bar

Ten minutes later, left attacker Vitalis Tabu shot out after a howler from goalkeeper Lwamunda.

On the hour mark, Proline called for the third and final change when Gift paved way for Arnold Sserunjogi

Five minutes to come, a yellow card by the day’s referee Siraje Myangu for Sserunjogi welcomed the midfielder for pulling the shirt of Kyambadde.

Simon Sserunkuma replaced Tabu after 66 minutes for SC Villa Jogoo’s first change

Ronald Musana had a 68th minute free-kick from 30 yards saved by goalie Kirya.

With twenty minutes left on the clock, SC Villa Jogoo lost their captain Muwanga who limped out for Issa Lumu.

Lwamunda was alert to save a close range effort by Kyambadde inside the closing quarter of the game.

Substitute Sserunkuma had a free-kick spilled by Lwamunda in defender Joseph Nsubuga’s path, but the right back tapped the ball high over the goal post.

With five minutes left on the clock, SC Villa Jogoo called for the final change.

Kitata paved way for lanky forward Yubu Bogere.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Lwamunda had a double save within the final closing stages of the game with Villa earning a fruitless corner.

Goal-less the match ended, officially halting the Jogoos’ title mathematical chances for the season.

With one game left for either side, Proline gets to 28 points as SC Villa Jogoo now has 55 points.

Proline’s last game of the season will be against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Friday, 25th May 2018 at Lugogo.

On the same day, SC Villa Jogoo will host Jinja based club, BUL at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Proline Football Club XI:

Saidi Keni (37’ Nasser Lwamunda), Ssaaka Mpiima, Lyasele Odili, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Musa Kundi, Simon Mbaziira, Isaac Owori, Joseph Mandela (Captain), Gift Ali, Daniel Isiagi, David Owori (36’ Ronald Musana)

Subs Not Used:

Ibrahim Ssendi, Noordin Bunjo, Joshua Okiror, Allan Egaku

Sports Club Villa Jogoo XI:

Samson Kirya (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Arthur Kiggundu, Bernard Muwanga (Captain, 70’ Issa Lumu), Henry Katongole, Nicholas Kasozi, Abel Eturude, Allan Kyambadde, Alex Kitata (85’ Yubu Bogere), Martin Kizza, Vitalis Tabu (66’ Simon Sserunkuma)

Subs Not Used:

Samuel Kivumbi (G.K), Godfrey Lwesibawa, John Adriko, Yaya Mahad Kakooza

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Siraji Mpyangu

: Siraji Mpyangu 1st Assistant Referee : Catherine Nagadya

: Catherine Nagadya 2nd Assistant Referee: Solomon Lusambya

Solomon Lusambya Fourth Official: Ali Kaddu

Ali Kaddu Referees’ Assessor: Muhammad Ndawula

KAWOWO SPORTS

Reactions:

Mujib Kasule, Head coach (Proline):

We created a couple of chances but we could not convert. It was a hard game for the player because we had six players on the team fasting. We also suffered early injuries to Saidi Keni and David Owori. We have one more chance in the last game at home with URA. We need a win and wait for results elsewhere

KAWOWO SPORTS

Wasswa Bbosa, Head coach (S ports Club Villa Jogoo):

We did not look sharp in front of goal. We are looking at the next season for the title. But, there is hope in the Uganda Cup this season for some silverware this season.

Next Games:

Tuesday, 22nd May 2018:

Vipers Vs Express – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

KCCA Vs BUL – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Friday, 25th May 2018