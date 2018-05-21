© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Daniel ‘Mzee’ Sserunkuma says he is ready to torment his former employees when Vipers SC host Express at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The highly anticipated duel is on this Tuesday with the hosts seeking victory to move close to the title while the visitors want maximum points to keep survival chances alive.

“We will relish the challenge and we know it’s a big one,” said Sserunkuma who left the Red Eagles in January. “It’s like a final because we want the title and we are facing a team fighting relegation,” he added before saying the team is under no pressure.

We’re in very good spirits and not under pressure like people think. It’s not the same match as the others for me personally but I belong to Vipers now.

Sserunkuma quit the Wankulukuku side after scoring 6 goals and has managed as many in the league for Vipers with two games to complete the season.

Other former Express players at Vipers SC include Tony Odur, Taddeo Lwanga and Shafik Bakaki.