Tuesday May 21, 2018

Vipers SC Vs Express – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Neither Vipers nor Express can afford a slip up when the two meet in a highly anticipated Uganda Premier League clash on Tuesday at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The two have contrasting ambitions with the Venoms out to keep lead at the summit as the league draws close to end while the Red Eagles target maximum points to jump out of the relegation zone.

Vipers lead the table by two points following KCCA’s 2-1 triumph over Bright Stars over the weekend and anything short of maximum points coupled with victory for the champions at home to Bul will swing the title favour into Mike Mutebi’s side.

Daniel Sserunkuma insists the Venoms are not under pressure as many think after KCCA closed in but will treat the game as a final.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

“It’s like a final because we want the title and we are facing a team fighting relegation,” he admitted. “We’re in very good spirits and not under pressure like people think,” the forward added.

Third from bottom on the 16-team log with 28 points, Express need at least four points out of the possible six to confirm survival.

Shafik Bisaso’s men haven’t as good on the road but will draw inspiration from draws at Maroons, URA and the home stalemate with SC Villa in the last game if they are to pick a decent result from Kitende.

Key Players

The trio of Milton Karisa, Erisa Sekisambu and Sserunkuma will again continue to lead the hunt for goals for Miguel Da Costa’s men with Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa and the rest doing the job in the middle of the pack.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

For the visitors, Michael Birungi, Isaac Kisujju and Davis Mayanja will be the players to inspire them.

Joseph Semujju and Alfred Leku are ineligible to face their parent side since they are on loan.

Stats:

Vipers have an edge in the last 24 meetings, won 11; lost 8 and the rest have ended in draws.

However, Vipers have only lost twice to Express in the previous 15 encounters and won 7.

Odur Tony leads the scorers’ charts in this fixture with 9 goals; 3 goals for Express, 6 goals for Vipers.