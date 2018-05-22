Beach Soccer: How Isabeti, Mutesa I Royal University clinched the 2017/18 national titles

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) National League:

Men final : Isabeti 8-3 Kampala International University (KIU)

: Isabeti Kampala International University (KIU) Third Place match : Stormers 8-3 Kyadondo Galaticals

: Stormers Kyadondo Galaticals Women final game: Muteesa I Royal University 2-0 to Katosi Community FUFA Media

Isabeti and Mutesa Royal University beach Soccer Clubs won the men and women respective 2017/18 Uganda Beach Soccer League titles.

The crowning ceremony took place at Mutoola beach, Mukono, which also hosted the first part of the play offs.

The Entebbe based Isabeti humbled Kampala International University 8-3 to win the men title and earn Shs 1.5M as well in prize money.

Allan Kayiwa struck a hat-trick, Swaibu Kakwaya and Hamim Semakula each scored twice before the league top scorer Roch Somoka completed the scoring for Isa Assimwe’s owned club.

Nigerian born import, Isaac Eshioke got a brace on the day for KIU’s consolation.

Eshioke was also named the league Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Director of Isabeti, Isa Assimwe saluted the efforts of his players for the effort exhibited in the entire season.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, he also hinted on the key factors that inspired them to victory;

I congratulate the players and management at Isabeti Beach Soccer club. We have been solid right from the first game

Muteesa I Royal University clinched the women championship.

In the last game of the women league, Katosi community dampened the celebrations for Muteesa I Royal University team with a 2-0 win over the already crowned champions in the ceremonial match.

Meanwhile, Kampala International University (KIU) has expressed discontent over failure for Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) to provide runners up with silver medals.

A club member, Jozsef Luwemba openly aired his disappointment to Kawowo Sports;

We wish to register to our disappointments in the just concluded beach soccer league. The playoffs where changed to Mutola beach, Mukono where we managed to endure and also got there as required by UBSA. We are students of KIU and remember we have exams in this period. We over looked all those and gave in our whole, missed Sunday’s exam of which this costs 150000sh and time.We honoured the playoffs and managed runners up position. But to our surprise as players we expected at least a silver medal for our efforts but all in vain. And to make matters worse UBSA couldn’t even issue a written document that we can present to the Administration to formally show that KIU were 2018 runners up. And remember our administration has been supporting us from the first game of the season, until the finals.

We are very disappointed.

UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi has since explained;

We only rewarded medals to the champions as advised by FUFA management in respect for the champions. But, they received their Shs. 1M cash reward. For the certificate, it has been prepared and it will be dispatched as soon as possible.

Awards:

Men:

Most Valuable Player : Isaac Eshioke (KIU)

: Isaac Eshioke (KIU) Golden Boot : Roch Somoka (Isabeti)

: Roch Somoka (Isabeti) Golden Glove : Samson Kirya (Stomers)

: Samson Kirya (Stomers) Goal of the Season : Godfrey Lwesibawa (Stomers)

: Godfrey Lwesibawa (Stomers) Best Coach: Isa Asiimwe (Isabeti)

Women:

Most Valuable Player : Sharon Namatovu (Muteesa 1)

: Sharon Namatovu (Muteesa 1) Golden Boot: Sharon Namatovu (Muteesa I)

Sharon Namatovu (Muteesa I) Golden Glove : Hellen Ponny (Katuuso Comunity)

: Hellen Ponny (Katuuso Comunity) Best Coach: Rogers Nkuggwa (Katuuso and Al Phonix)

Other Awards: