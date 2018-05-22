Dancing Rasta ready to jig in Uganda Cranes colours

FUFA

Allan Kateregga’s first appearance in national team colours came last year during the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya while he was still at KCCA FC.

Now at Cape Town City in the South Africa Premier Soccer League, the midfielder will don the shirt again when the Cranes head to a training camp in Niger where they will play a couple of friendly matches.

The Dancing Rasta as he’s commonly known, was part of the Uganda Cranes team that commenced training on Tuesday at StarTimes stadium in Lugogo.

Kateregga expressed his delight with the call up as it is every player’s dream to be part of the national team.

It’s a very big privilege for me as a player (to be summoned on the national team) and for my career as well. I’m very happy for the opportunity and I take this call with both hands… I pray for the grace to take it with the utmost faith and stay on the team for as long as I can.

The Cranes who are preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September against Tanzania will play two international friendlies against Niger on May 28 and Central African Republic on June 2.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Jamal Salim (El Merreikh, Sudan)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Al Nabi Shayth, Lebanon), Nico Wadada (Vipers SC), Murushid Jjuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia), Isaac Muleme (Assiouty, Egypt)

Midfielders: Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (East Bengal, India), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), William Kizito Luwagga (CMS Politehnica Lasi, Romania), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town, South Africa), Farouk Miya (Sabail, Azerbaijan on loan from Standard Liege, Belgium), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi ( Simba, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu ( Tirana, Albania), Edrisa Lubega ( Floridsdorfer AC, Austria), Mohammed Shaban( KCCA)