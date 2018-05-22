Express head coach Bisaso still hopeful of survival despite lapse at Kitende

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 30):

Friday, 25th May 2018

Masavu Vs Express

At Fisheries Training Institute, Bugonga (4 pm)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Even after a humiliating 5-0 away result to Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday, Express head coach Shafiq Bisaso is upbeat about his team’s chances of survival from being relegated.

The Red Eagles suffered arguably one of the heaviest defeats in the club’s history, falling to a hat-trick from former player Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma and a goal apiece from Duncan Sseninde and defender Geofrey Wasswa.

Addressing the media during the post-match press conference at Kitende, Bisaso strongly believes that the Red Eagles will survive against being relegated.

The former Proline, KJT-Rwenshama, SC Villa Jogoo and Masavu coach asserted;

We (Express Football Club) shall survive. We are working hard as a team and we know the expectations of such a club. We shall not rest until we achieve our targets

After falling 5-0 away to Vipers, the Red Eagles dropped from 14th to 15th with a deficit of goals, having remained on 28 points.

Express dearly missed the services of several key players as Michael Birungi and stylish Davis Mayanja (suspension), Alfred Leku and Joseph Ssemujju (barred by loan clause) and goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bisaso also commented about the match day game plan and how the visitors faded off the scene after the opening 30 minutes of the game;

For the first 30 minutes of the game, we played very well. Then after, pressure mounted onto us in the final 10 minutes of the first half and we conceded from thereafter.

Express takes on bottom lagging Masavu at the Fisheries Training Institute play ground in Bugonga for the final game of the season.

This will be one of the eight matches that will be played concurrently as the 2017/18 season curtains gracefully close down.

Masavu themselves have a realistic and mathematical chance of surviving should they win by a margin of more than three goals and pray Vipers defeat visiting UPDF by four or more goals.

Final Match Day Games (Kick-off for all at 4 pm): Friday, 25th May 2018: