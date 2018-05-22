Fortebet gifts Mperererwe, Kalerwe and Kiteetikka punters

Fortebt punters in Kalerwe, Mpererwe and Kiteetikka were left excited over the weekend after they unexpectedly received lots of gifts. All the punters that were found at the above branches at least received one of the gifts that Fortebet carried for them, which included wrist bands, pens, caps, T-shirts and team jerseys for the favourite European clubs.

The gifts giveaway was conducted inside the branches by Fortebet’s media manager, John Nanyumba.

There was neither draw conducted nor questions asked. The only password to getting the gifts was the punter’s betting ticket-both online and or hard copy.

“We always do this. The reason we do it is to express our sincere thanks to you for having chosen Fortebet as your best betting company. These gifts cost a lot of money but we have decided to give them to you free of charge,” Nanyumba said, shortly before he handed to the punters what each was supposed to get.

“I have been betting for the last 10 years but I have never got an opportunity to be given back from any betting company. This is the first time I am getting this and I will always remember this day and this gift,” Wilson K, one of the jersey winners at Kalerwe branch happily said after he got his gift. Another punter Sula M, from Mpererwe made fun, saying that, “I am not going to wear any other cloth apart from this T-shirt that you have given me. This is because I have too much love for my Fortebet.”