AFC Leopards have slammed the FKF for the decision to call off the Mashemeji derby while Gor Mahia have no problem with the decision.

The two rivals were slated to face off on Saturday May 26 but with the Harambee Stars set to face Swaziland in a friendly a day after, the FKF ordered the KPL to call off the game.

Ingwe reacted by insisting preparations for the game remain as proposed and also promised not to release any player for national duty.

They cite reasons as already hiring the stadium, Bukhungu, engaging with security and also remind the FA that the international friendly isn’t on the FIFA Calendar.

“We have already paid for the stadium and the tickets are being printed. Entry fee will be Kenyan Shillings 200 and 500 for the Terrace and VIP respectively….,” read the letter in parts. “The County Commandant has been notified of the security requirements and a security meeting is slated for 23rd May 2018 at the Stadium.

We shall not release our players for Harambee Stars friendlies due to the match and super cup set to start on 3rd June 2018.

Nick Mwendwa, the FKF president had reservations for the game to be hosted at Bukhungu given its profile and that didn’t go well with the Ingwe family.

We condemn in the strongest terms possible the statement attributed to FKF President that the Derby will not be played in a “Funny Stadium”, didn’t he know Bukhungu was a “Funny Stadium” when CECAFA was hosted there? We are going ahead with the preparations and we shall not participate in “Funny Friendlies” which do not fall under FIFA Calendar for the National Team.

Rivals Gor Mahia are okay with the decision by the FKF as per Team Manager Jolawi Obondo.

“The president has categorically stated that there is no derby this weekend because we were wondering how this could be yet this evening I am required to release seven players to the national team,” said Obondo. “All in all, if it is still there then we will ask the federation to exempt us from releasing players, otherwise they will head out to join the national team,” he added.

We are okay with whichever way this goes but for the national team it is a chance for the players to showcase their skills and we will have to work with that.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards hold one of the biggest rivalries not only in Kenya but the region as well as on the continent.