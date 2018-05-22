Kiboga Young edges Luweero United to Buganda region crown

2017/18 Buganda Regional League Final:

Kiboga Young 3-1 Luweero United

2017/18 Buganda Regional Women Final

Dynamic Jjeza 0-2 Taggy Girls

Kiboga Young Football Club defeated Luweero United 3-1 in the final of the Buganda Regional league at the Uganda Martyrs’ Ssonde play ground.

Striker Isaac Otto bagged a brace on the day with Jude Ssemugabi scoring the other.

Bright Kone Kisampamuugu got the consolation for Luweero United.

Kiboga Young head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza was thrilled by the victory that will see his club face Kampala champions, Katwe United for a slot to the coveted FUFA Big league.

Kawooya attributed the club glory to hard work, belief and determination by the players;

We have worked hard as a group. It has been purely due to togetherness, team work, determination and self belief. We deserve to be Buganda champions. Our attention switches to the two coming matches against Katwe United.

Katwe United will travel to Kiboga on Wednesday for the first leg before the return leg will come this Sunday at the Star Times stadium, Lugogo.

In the earlier final match for the women league, Taggy Girls won 2-0 against Dynamic SS, Jeza.

Lillian Mutuuzo scored a brace in the match. However, Dynamic S.S, Jeza won the overall league title with 28 points, Taggy finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, Synergy, Greater Masaka and Simba Sports Club were all relegated from the FUFA Big league to the third tier – Buganda region.