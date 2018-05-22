AYUB MUIYURO | NATION MEDIA

The Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) has ordered for postponement of the biggest game in Kenya that’s pits Gor Mahia against bitter rivals AFC Leopards.

The game was scheduled to take place on Saturday 26 May at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega but Nick Mwendwa, the FKF boss says the national team engagements take precedent over the league.

Kenya is expected to play friendly match against Swaziland on Sunday May 27 and with both teams massively represented on the team, it’s difficult for new coach Sebastien Migne to do without them.

“The coach wants to have all these players available,” Mwendwa stated as quoted by Soka.ke. “Otherwise he is asking that we postpone the national team matches which the federation will not do,” he added.

So we are postponing that game and I am calling on the KPL to reschedule it for the good of the national team.

Host venue also questioned

With Kasarani out of use for at least a month after it hosted Hull City – Gor Mahia tie and also the Caf Confederation Cup between Gor and USM Algers, Ingwe had opted to host the game at Bukhungu.

Mwendwa has ideas on the venue given the absence of Nyayo as well for such a high profile game.

While the aspect of the national team duties ranks high, there is also the issue to do with the venue for the game.

Kasarani is closed for one month; we had to do some quick fix for the Gor – Hull City game and the USM Alger game but now it is closed and we will have to get another venue for matches, not just the Gor – Leopards one but also the SportPesa Super Cup and Harambee Stars games.

The two sides have already faced off two times this campaign at Afraha Stadium with Gor edging both.