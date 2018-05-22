Nsibambi last minute header recuses KCCA over BUL

Uganda Premier League:

Tuesday Results:

KCCA 2-1 BUL

BUL Vipers 5-0 Express

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2017/18 Uganda Premier League will remain one of the most dramatic seasons ever.

Reigning champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football scored late through striker Derrick Nsibambi in the four added minutes of normal time to win 2-1 against visiting BUL at the Star Times Stadium in Lugogo.

Earlier, Nsibambi scored the opener after an assist by Ibrahim Sadam Juma on 20 minutes as the reigning champions led 1-0 against the run of play.

Congolese forward Jean Pierre Kambale brought the game level with about five minutes left on the clock to create a tense finish.

Inside the four added minutes, Nsibambi headed home the winner to not only break the hearts of BUL players and officials at Lugogo, but also, hundreds of chanting fans and players for Vipers at St Mary’s Kitende who were closely monitoring the match.

KCCA now has 60 points, two below leaders Vipers (62 points) with one game left for either clubs on Friday.

Vipers host UPDF at Kitende and KCCA will make the short trip to Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Team Line Ups:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Walter Ochola, Mustafa Kizza, Timothy Dennis Awany (Captain), Habib Kavuma, Lawrence Bukenya, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Paul Mucureezi, Allan Okello, Derrick Nsibambi, Julius Poloto

Subs:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Denis Okot, Hassan Jurua, Steven Sserwadda, Isaac Kirabira, Filbert Obenchan, Eric Senjobe

Head coach: Mike Hilary Mutebi

Assistant Coach: Morley Byekwaso

Goalkeeping coach: Daniel Kiwanuka

Coach: Badru Mukasa Kaddu

Team Doctor: Ivan Ssewanyana

BUL XI:

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Fred Agandu, Hakim Magombe, Yusuf Mukisa, Willis Otong, Patrick Sembuya, James Otim, Yunus Sibira, Jean Pierre Kambale Muhindo, Richard Wandyaka, Timothy Douglas Owori

Subs:

Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Abdul Mayanja, Umaru Mukobe, Daniel Shabene, Shaka Ssozi, Hamisi Tibita, Patrick Crespo Asiku

Team Officials:

Head coach: Kefa Kisala

Assistant Coach: Peter Onen