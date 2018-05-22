Okwi, Jjuuko guide Simba to 2017/18 Tanzania Premier league success

2017/18 Tanzania Premier League:

Champions: Simba Sports Club

Uganda Cranes striker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and defender Murushid Jjuuko guided Simba Sports Club to the 2017/18 Tanzania Premier League title.

Simba was crowned as Tanzania champions for the 2017/2018 season after losing their unbeaten run following a 1-0 loss to Kagera Sugar in the penultimate match of the season.

Simba won the league title with three games to spare but their celebrations turned sour after former striker, Edward Christopher fired Kagera to victory with a strike six minutes from time.

The match was also watched by Tanzania President John Magufuli at the National Stadium.

Prior to that, Simba were unbeaten in 28 games.

The champions dominated the season, sitting at the top of the table for months, including a lone goal victory over eternal rivals, Young Africans, to cruise to the title.

Okwi currently tops the scorers’ charts with 20 goals, six better than Simba skipper John Raphael Bocco.

President Magufuli expressed delight with the Simba performance this season but urged them to strengthen their squad for the next edition of CAF Champions League.

As quoted by the CAF website, Magufuli noted;

I want Simba to think of the African championship. I feel proud that they won a league in a style, but they need to think more about African titles. That’s the things we need as it makes us feel proud

Simba has previously reached the final of defunct CAF Cup in 1993, losing to Stella Abidjan of Cote d’Ivoire.

Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko also plies his trade at Simba.