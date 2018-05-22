Silverbacks to camp in Turkey ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers

June 15: Uganda vs. Cameroon

June 16: Uganda vs. Iran

June 17: Uganda vs. Bahrain

Uganda National Men’s Basketball team – Silverbacks – will hold a training camp in Turkey prior to the return leg of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

The second leg of the World Cup qualifiers is due in Nigeria from June 29 – July 1, and Uganda will prepare for the three-day event in Turkey where they will be engaged in an eight-team tournament.

The team will leave for Turkey on June 14 and will play their first game the next day against Cameroon.

Monday Juruni’s men will then play Iran and Bahrain on the subsequent days to complete their Group B schedule before crossing with Group A that has Angola, Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait.

After the camp, the team will connect straight to Nigeria on June 26 for the World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda will be looking to maintain the top three place to advance to the final qualifying round.

In the first leg of the qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, the Silverbacks kept up with heavyweights Nigeria throughout the game before falling 102-86, then suffered a 79-76 loss at the buzzer to Mali and before beating rivals Rwanda 79-63.

Silverbacks will fancy their chances of making the final phase of qualifiers when the return legs come around late June as reinforcements are expected to be made with Samuel Kalwanyi and Brian Mukasa some of the players expected to be at coach Mandy Juruni’s disposal.

The Silverbacks go into the return legs eyeing to maintain their place among the top three sides in Group B to make the final phase of qualifiers and have a shot at the global showpiece.