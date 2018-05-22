Six FUFA officials set for CAF courses ahead of duty appointments

Six Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) officials have landed special invites by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for different courses in Cairo, Egypt.

These short courses fall under the dockets of CAF General Coordinators, Match commissioners and media officers meant to prepare the officials for the respective tasks ahead that will be assigned to them in the nearby future.

The appointed officials are; Ali Mwebe (FUFA Football Development Officer), Aisha Nalule (FUFA Competitions Director), Ahmed Hussein (FUFA Communications manager), Margaret Kubingi (Chairperson of Uganda Women Football Association).

The others are West Nile region delegate Mike Letti and Western region Football Association delegate Hajji Abbassi Sendyowa.

Mwebe will train among the pool of general coordinators.

Nalule, Letti, Kubingi and Sendyowa are all among the match commissioner.

Meanwhile, Hussein is among the 30 CAF Media officers.

Mwebe is already in Cairo having travelled on Sunday night.

Hussein travels on Tuesday evening and the match commissioners will depart on Thursday, 24th May 2018.

These new courses have been organized under the new system at CAF. The Media officers will be appointed for CAF Interclub matches and CAF tournaments.

The development arrives at a time when the FUFA President Moses Magogo is already serving on the CAF Executive Committee.

Magogo also heads the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee and he is also on the women football committee.

FUFA Chief Executive Director (CEO), Edgar Watson is on the CAF Technical Committee (Technical Study Group team) and Harunah Organizing Committee.

Who is who:

General Match Coordinator:

These are officials that ensure a particular match runs smoothly. They have all the answers to all of the questions and many more – and the authority.

They are responsible for everything that happens before, during and after a football game. They are tasked to tell what time the team coaches leave the hotel to arrive at the stadium to give enough time for the players to warm up.

And how should the security staff be positioned and control the different access zones, Assurance of good safety measures, pitch in perfect condition for the match and others.

Media Officers:

These are officials engaged in all media operations of a particular game

Match Commissioners:

They ensure affluent match organization, competitions regulations, media and monitor the refereeing.