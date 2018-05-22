Sky, KAVC to compete in Amaco International Volleyball tournament

CAVB Press

Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) and Sky Volleyball Club will represent Uganda at this year’s Amaco International tournament in Eldoret, Kenya.

The 12th edition of the tournament that will be held at Eldoret Polytechnic Grounds has attracted over 50 teams both locally and regionally.

Women’s side Espoir joins the two men’s teams to complete the three sides from Uganda that will participate in the tournament scheduled for this weekend.

“We are expecting more than 60 teams this year because of the increased sponsorship that we have witnessed today,” tournament’s founder, Paul Bitok who is also the head coach of the Rwandan volleyball team said as quoted by Kenyan publication The Standard.

KAVC and Sky are joined by Tanzanian outfit Faru and South Sudan’s Rembo as the other foreign sides at the tournament.

With the National Volleyball League in balance, the tourney will give Ugandan sides a chance to play competitively.