Vipers SC 5-0 Express

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Daniel ‘Mzee’ Sserunkuma punished his former bosses Express as Vipers demolished Express in a five star performance to close in on the league.

The centre forward bagged a hat trick in a game that saw the hosts dominate from the first minute as the Red Eagles survival chances diminished.

Duncan Seninde and Geoffrey Wasswa scored the other goals for the hosts.

Unlike previous games, Vipers started slow but missed a good opportunity through Milton Karisa inside five minutes.

The forward headed wide from close range off Erisa Sekisambu cross from the right.

In the 13th minute, Karisa missed another opportunity after beating his man but shot wide with the goalie already beaten.

But the breakthrough came in the 41st when Wasswa took matters into his hand and beat everyone after earning possession from his own half and slotted at the near post to send the fans into frenzy.

Two minutes later, the hosts earned a penalty after Sserunkuma was brought down in the area by Julius Ntambi after he got at the end of a through ball from Taddeo Lwanga.

The diminutive forward dusted himself to send Buule the wrong way.

Sserunkuma netted his second of the day two minutes after the break after he beat the offside trap to get past the advancing Buule to smash any chances of the Red Eagles’ revival.

Ten minutes later, Sserunkuma completed his hat trick with an easy goal after Sulaiman Jjingo failed to clear danger.

In the 64th minute, Seninde scored a from goal melee to make it 5-0 for the rampant hosts.

There were no more goals from either side but Vipers still created chances despite Miguel Da Costa withdrawing Lwanga, Sekisambu and Moses Waiswa for Tom Masiko, Brian Kalumba and Brian Nkuubi.

The win takes Vipers to 62 points, two better than KCCA who won 2-1 against Bul at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Celebrations

Stadium announcer Wycliff Luyombya sent the crowds into celebrations when he said that KCCA had drawn 1-1 with Bul a result that meant the Venoms were champions.

Players, officials and the crowds enjoyed the music and dance before they later learnt that Derrick Nsibambi had netted the winner to take the league title race to the wire.