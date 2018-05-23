Africa Youth Games: All set for Zone V Volleyball qualifiers at Lugogo

UVF

The 2018 Africa Youth Games Zone V Volleyball Qualifiers get underway on Thursday at Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala.

Hosts Uganda have revealed their final teams for the three-day event after nearly a two weeks camp.

Head coaches Raffi Bachu (Boys) and Protus Soita (Girls) have selected players they believe can qualify the country to the continental games that will be held in Algeria from July 19-28.

There is only one ticket to the African Games and thus for Uganda to qualify, they have to emerge winners.

So far, only Kenya and Egypt are the countries to have confirmed participation and the Uganda Volleyball Federation is still waiting on Rwanda and South Sudan to confirm.

UVF

The tournament Technical Meeting is today (Wednesday, May 23) and games start on Thursday, May 24.

Bachu has named 14 players while Soita named 12.

Team Uganda Boys: Ayebale Happy, Ssengoba Tony, Olokotum Allan, Ociti Jacob, Okello Joseph, Adome Hussein, Tumwebaze Vincent, Ayella Emmanuel, Opedun Allan, Tumushabe Asaph, Batenda Eric, Omuna Lazarus, Okot Romano, Ainomugisha Ivan

Coaches: Raffi Bachu, Obeke Nicholas, Kazibwe Dan

Team Uganda Girls: Asio Violet, Ankunda Denise, Akareut Name, Nanyanzi Ketty, Ainembabazi Catherine, Nyachwo Margarete, Abalo Ritah, Kuloba Martha, Aluka Ketty, Ajimo Lydia, Inyongat Jesca, Namawejje Margarette

Coaches: Soita Protus, Sadat Waguma, Osiya Joshua